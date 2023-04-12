Best Ways to Earn Trophies Fast During Trophy Hunt Event: MWII, Warzone 2, and DMZ

Image: Activision

With the start of Season 3, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all have a Trophy Hunt Event. During this event, you earn trophies that can be turned in at the Event Store for Calling Cards, Double XP, Weapon Blueprints, and Operator Skins.

There are different ways to get trophies in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ, but all trophies earned in each game are worth the same amount and spent at the same place, on the same things. If you want to get everything during the Trophy Hunt Event which ends when Season 3 Reloaded begins, here’s how to get trophies fast.

How to Earn Trophies Fast in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, every enemy eliminated drops one trophy. When playing game modes that don’t have rounds, you need to pick up the trophies that drop on those eliminated. When playing a game mode with rounds, eliminating an enemy will automatically give you one trophy.

With this in mind, the fastest way to get trophies in Modern Warfare 2 is to play game modes with rounds like Search & Destroy. While you’ll likely earn a lot of trophies in TDM, you constantly need to pick up the trophies after getting a kill which can result in fewer trophies earned.

How to Earn Trophies Fast in Warzone 2

If you fancy Warzone 2, you’ll earn trophies by eliminating enemy Operators and AI Combatants. The catch here is that if you die, you lose all your trophies. To keep the trophies you earn, you either need to win the match or bank them at Buy Stations.

The fastest way to earn trophies in Warzone 2 is to stay alive and get a lot of kills. Camp out by a Buy Station so that after you get your kills, you can quickly bank all your trophies.

How to Earn Trophies Fast in DMZ

Trophies earned in DMZ are similar to trophies earned in Warzone 2: Operators and AI Combatants drop trophies. Trophies are lost on death and are kept by successfully exfiltrating or banking them at Buy Stations.

Trophies can be earned pretty quickly in DMZ if you go to locations hot with AI enemies. Though you are risking death, if you’re careful and skilled, you can get a lot of trophies very quickly by killing AI and waiting for more AI to spawn.

Ultimately, the fastest way to get trophies in the Call of Duty Trophy Hunt Event is to play round-based game modes in Modern Warfare 2. Because the rounds are so fast, you can earn a lot of trophies very quickly and will never be at risk of losing them from dying.