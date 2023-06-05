Best Ways to Farm Hinox Toenails in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hinox is one of the biggest enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Their size can be intimidating but it’s important to look past that as they can drop some helpful items for recipes. Hinox Toenails, for example, is a standard drop from Hinox’s and can be used to cook up potent elixirs. If you are wondering how to get a bunch of Hinox Toenails quickly, you have come to the right place. This guide will cover the best ways to farm Hinox Toenails in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Top Ways to Farm Hinox Toenails in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are two ways to farm Hinox Toenails fast in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first way is by taking a picture of a Hinox and using the Sensor+ Purah Pad upgrade. This upgrade is a godsend for farming any monster part, as it will beep as you get closer to the monster in mind. Getting Purah Pad upgrades is pretty straightforward, and we have a complete guide on how to acquire Sensor+ on the Attack of the Fanboy site.

The next method for farming Hinox Toenails is by using the duplication glitch. Nintendo has recently patched the duplication glitch — so this can only be used by those who don’t have automatic updates turned on. This glitch will allow you to take one Hinox Tail and duplicate it to as many as you would like. This glitch is the fastest way to farm Hinox Toenails in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and can be completed by following the steps below.

Perform a shield surf jump by pressing ZL, then X, and then A.

While in the air, press pause.

Have Link hold Hinox Toenail.

Hold X and A and unpause the game.

Pick up duplicated items.

Related: Where to Farm Bomb Flowers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you need just one Hinox Toenail before duplicating — you can find a Blue Hinox in the image below. The exact coordinates of this Hinox are -3645, 3823, 0231.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are having trouble taking down the Hinox — I recommend bringing bomb flowers. Shooting bomb flowers will have the Hinox falling to the ground in no time, where you can unleash spin attacks to drain its health quickly.

Best Hinox Toenail Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here are some of the best elixirs you can make by adding Hinox Toenails to the cooking recipe.

Hasty Elixir – 1x Hinox Toenail, 1x Hightail Lizard

Hearty Elixir – 1x Hinox Toenail, 1x Hearty Lizard, 1x Any monster part.

Mighty Elixir – 1x Hinox Toenail, 1x Bladed Rhino Beetle, 1x Any monster part.

- This article was updated on June 5th, 2023