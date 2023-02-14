Best Weapon Setup and Attachments for Stone’s Rifle in Wanted: Dead

Wanted: Dead has a few customization features and this is mainly based on switching out parts on Stone’s Rifle and pistol. While you may be busy finding out how to change the firing mode of your rifle, it is also worth knowing what parts to use. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the best weapon setup for Stone’s Rifle in Wanted: Dead.

Best Parts for Stone’s Rifle in Wanted: Dead

There are plenty of parts that you will unlock as you progress through the game so knowing what ones to have at the ready will help immensely. The list below showcases some of the best parts that you can utilize with Stone’s Rifle.

Dot Sight — Even though you will already have this, it is a brilliant part to have attached to your weapon so it’s always a go-to for us.

— Even though you will already have this, it is a brilliant part to have attached to your weapon so it’s always a go-to for us. Long Barrel — This barrel will cover all of your main needs for the weapon’s armor piercing, you will need to control the recoil more but it is worth it.

— This barrel will cover all of your main needs for the weapon’s armor piercing, you will need to control the recoil more but it is worth it. Smart Sight — When you acquire this sight later in the game it is one of the best that you can get as it will increase the accuracy of the weapon to a great extent.

— When you acquire this sight later in the game it is one of the best that you can get as it will increase the accuracy of the weapon to a great extent. Carbine Stock — This will also make sure your accuracy is in tip-top shape so it will benefit your ranged kills on enemies.

— This will also make sure your accuracy is in tip-top shape so it will benefit your ranged kills on enemies. Long Magazine — If you are needing more bullets per clip then this is ideal for you, however, it will also increase the recoil handling which is great.

— If you are needing more bullets per clip then this is ideal for you, however, it will also increase the recoil handling which is great. Dark Camo — This is a cosmetic part so it will come down to personal preference about what you choose but it looks beautiful within many of the stages in the game.

Can I Change Parts of Other Weapons Picked Up?

No, you can only unfortunately customize the parts of both Stone’s Rifle and the Taker pistol. Those are the only weapons you will be able to have control of in terms of effective parts. All in all, when you have the best parts ready, you will be getting the top score in the shooting range in no time.

Wanted: Dead is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.