How to Switch Weapon Firing Mode in Wanted: Dead

Wanted: Dead has plenty of features that you may not know about off the bat and one of these is the mechanic to switch your weapon firing mode. This can be greatly useful at tense combat moments so after you’ve had a well-earned rest at the Police Headquarters playing the crane game, make sure you know about this feature for your next mission. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to switch your weapon firing mode in Wanted: Dead.

Switching Weapon Firing Mode in Wanted: Dead

In order to switch the weapon firing mode on PlayStation and Xbox consoles you will have to press the directional pad up (D-pad up) and this will change your weapon from full auto to semi-auto. The exact key press for PC is still to be determined but when we have the information the article will be updated to reflect the main key press.

The firing mode can be switched at most points in the game so you won’t have to worry about it being locked away at any point. This allows you to get to grips with a mechanic which not many people may know about due to the fact it isn’t explicitly stated in the game.

What Are the Benefits of Switching the Weapon Firing Mode in Wanted: Dead?

One of the key benefits of changing the firing mode is that you will get a further level of precision when using your rifle. Considering the fact that a lot of enemies attack you from cover that is some distance away it means you can get the key headshots on enemies without missing too much.

If you are also utilizing some of the best skills in the game then combining those with the weapon firing mode changes will make you a fearsome foe on the battlefield as you are working your way through every enemy who dares stand in your way.

Wanted: Dead is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.