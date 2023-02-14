How to Get All Crane Game Figures in Wanted: Dead

Wanted: Dead has interesting ways for you to relax after a long hard-fought mission as you will be able to find the crane game in the police headquarters. It is here where you can try and win collectible physics by physically playing a claw machine game virtually. These can be just as frustrating at times as in real life so knowing some tips and tricks definitely wouldn’t hinder your progress. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get Crane Game figures in Wanted: Dead.

Winning Crane Game Figures in Wanted: Dead

In order to acquire the figures at a quicker rate, one of the most effective ways to ensure wins is to aim for the legs of the figures when they are knocked over. Thankfully there is a quick way to knock them over by ‘kicking’ the machine with the button prompt shown on the bottom bar. For example, this is Square on PlayStation. Whenever you kick the machine you will shift the figures about and generally, this makes it easier to get them. However, do not kick it more than three times as the machine will break and reset.

For figures which are not in the shape of humanoid designs, aim for parts where there are slight indents. This will make them much easier to grip. Furthermore, turn the camera around to the side of the case when getting the claw in position, this will help you adjust to an extra precise extent.

How Many Figures Are There to Collect in Wanted: Dead?

There are 18 figures in total to collect within the game so you will be able to go between both Crane Games and start to gather them all up. It should be noted that different figures will become available after each mission so there will always be new ones to collect whenever you return to the Police Headquarters until you have run out of new figures and instead are getting duplicates.

Each figure has some biography/lore information attached so it is great for finding out more about a certain character or even more details on a particular weapon. Whenever you collect a new figure you will also get some SP (skill points) so you can work to get even more of the best skills in the experience.

Wanted: Dead is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.