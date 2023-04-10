Best Y Level to Find Diamonds in Minecraft 1.19+

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Minecraft players spend a lot of time in their survival worlds on the hunt for diamonds. Therefore it is no surprise that people may want to know some of the best Y levels to hunt for diamonds in the world. This article will take you through everything you need to know about what the best Y Level is to find Diamonds in Minecraft.

Best Y Level to Get Diamonds Quickly in Minecraft 1.19+

The best Y level to find diamonds in Minecraft is level -58. You can also find a lot of diamonds around Y levels -53 and -60. In order to reach Y level -58 you will simply have to mine down to the -58 level of the world. It should be noted that on PC you can press the F3 key to show coordinates, which will have your Y level visible.

You can also show coordinates on the console and pocket editions of Minecraft. This can be done by going to the world options and turning on the setting that says “Show Coordinates”. After this, you will be able to view the coordinates in your world. You won’t have to worry about activating this before you create your world since it can be turned on even in an existing world.

Best Equipment to Mine Diamonds in Minecraft

When mining for diamonds you will want to bring a gold pickaxe along with you. An Iron Pickaxe can also be used successfully but the Gold Pickaxe will be one of the fastest tools for mining Diamond blocks. Although if you have a Diamond or Netherite Pickaxe they will be more efficient than a gold pickaxe. However, you may not have any diamonds yet to craft either so the gold version is a nice substitute.

Enchantments can also be extremely useful on Pickaxes for mining. Especially enchantments such as Fortune III which gives you a chance of getting more diamonds from each Diamond ore block mine — a perfect complement to your mining day. Now you can get busy with collecting as many diamonds as you can find in the vast Minecraft world.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023