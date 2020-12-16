Black Ops Cold War – How to Unlock the Streetsweeper Shotgun

Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War has arrived and it has given us new ways to dispatch our enemies. New weapons, such as the MAC-10 SMG and Groza assault rifle, can now be unlocked and added to player loadouts. There is another Season 1 weapon that we have previously been made aware of: the Streetsweeper shotgun. Although its existence isn’t a secret, it is nowhere to be found in the Season 1 Battle Pass or updated Store.

Unfortunately, the Streetsweeper shotgun is not one of this season’s initial weapons. Much like Modern Warfare’s seasonal structure, two weapons debut at the beginning via the Battle Pass and a third follows mid-season with its own unlock requirements. No COD Points are necessary to get the weapon.

Even though the shotgun isn’t available right now, we do know what it will take to unlock it when the time comes, thanks to an accidental in-game update (now fixed) by Treyarch.

How to Unlock the Streetsweeper

The Streetsweeper is a full-auto shotgun capable of putting down foes with rapid, powerful blasts. Thanks to the fact that it hosts the largest ammo pool in its class, beating out the Hauer 77 and Gallo SA12, it is sure to please aggressive players that enjoy pushing through the enemy’s frontlines.

Once Treyarch drops the Streetsweeper into Black Ops Cold War, the unlock requirements are simple. In order to acquire the shotgun, players will need to do the following:

Using Shotguns, get 3 kills without dying in 15 different matches

There are plenty of small maps already present in multiplayer that should make completing this objective easy. All we can hope is that another Nuketown 24/7 playlist update hits at the same time the Streetsweeper is released.