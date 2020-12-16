Black Ops Cold War – How to Unlock Stitch as an Operator

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is bringing the heat with an intense rivalry. Russell Adler’s adversary, Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, is an ex-KGB chemical weapons expert hell-bent on carrying out Perseus’ vision of global domination, and evening the score with the aforementioned CIA agent in the process.

Stitch is the newest operator to join Black Ops Cold War in its initial season, giving players the opportunity to peer through the eyes of a formidable villain across their multiplayer sessions. Fortunately, unlocking the sinister foe for selection in multiplayer and Zombies is straightforward.

How to Unlock Stitch

Stitch is found in the Season One Battle Pass at Tier 0. This makes the new operator an immediate unlock for anyone who purchases this season’s battle pass, which costs 1,000 COD Points. Upon unlocking the paid track, Stitch will become available. His standard skin is “Redacted.” At this time, there are no free paths to this operator.

At the end of the Season One Battle Pass sits another premium Stitch skin. The Gulag inspired “Prisoner” skin can be obtained upon reaching Tier 100. Assuming you aren’t paying 150 COD Points per Tier to rocket to the end, it’s going to take a while to clear out the season. Be sure to take advantage of double Tier XP events as they arise.

Now that you have a new operator, it’s time to load him up with new weapons. Head on over to our unlock guides for the MAC-10 submachine gun and the Groza assault rifle.