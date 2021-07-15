Bloodroots Achievement List Revealed

The achievement list for Bloodroots, which released on Xbox today and is free for all Game Pass subscribers, has also been revealed, and we have it here. There are 33 achievements in the list, identical to the 34 trophies in the PlayStation list from last year, minus the platinum trophy. A fair amount of achievements in this game are story-related, some are collectible-related, while others will even reward you for dying a bunch.

Users are claiming that assist mode does not disable achievements, so if you’re an achievement hunter looking to knock out the 1000G as easily as possible, or if you’re just looking to top your friends leaderboard this month, assist mode will be your friend. This game also has no secret achievements.

Bloodroots Achievement List

Brought Home the Bacon – 20G

Complete Act 1

– 20G Complete Act 1 Bison bison Bison bison bison bison Bison – 20G

Complete Act 2

– 20G Complete Act 2 Something to Crow About – 20G

Complete Act 3

– 20G Complete Act 3 “Dark and Silent and Complete.” – 30G

Complete Game

– 30G Complete Game King of the forest – 20G

Unlock the Bear Hat

– 20G Unlock the Bear Hat Keeper of the deep – 20G

Unlock the Fish Hat

– 20G Unlock the Fish Hat Foul creature of excess – 20G

Unlock the Boar Hat

– 20G Unlock the Boar Hat Spry scout of the underbrush – 20G

Unlock the Deer Hat

– 20G Unlock the Deer Hat Gentle giant – 20G

Unlock the Dog Hat

– 20G Unlock the Dog Hat Underappreciated ungulate -20G

Unlock the Bison Hat

-20G Unlock the Bison Hat Courier of the woods – 20G

Unlock the Rabbit Hat

– 20G Unlock the Rabbit Hat Protector of ponds – 20G

Unlock the Frog Hat

– 20G Unlock the Frog Hat Cleverest bird in the sky – 20G

Unlock the Crow Hat

– 20G Unlock the Crow Hat Haberdash-em-up – 70H

Unlock all hats

– 70H Unlock all hats His Darkest and Most Precious Secrets – 20G

Find your first wolf

– 20G Find your first wolf An American Black Wolf in Tarrytown – 70G

Find all hidden wolves

– 70G Find all hidden wolves The Spice of Life – 30G

Kill every enemy in a level with a different weapon

– 30G Kill every enemy in a level with a different weapon C-C-Combo Maker! – 30G

Finish any level in one continuous Combo

– 30G Finish any level in one continuous Combo Hold Me Closer, Bullet Dancer – 30G

Get a perfect score for Mobility in any level

– 30G Get a perfect score for Mobility in any level The Politeness of Kings – 30G

Get Perfect Timing on half the kills of a level

– 30G Get Perfect Timing on half the kills of a level Honorary Blood Beast – 30G

Get a score greater than 1,000,000

– 30G Get a score greater than 1,000,000 Meep Meep – 30G

Finish any level in Act 2 in under 3.5 minutes

– 30G Finish any level in Act 2 in under 3.5 minutes “I will chop your heads off!” – 20G

Kill 25 enemies with an Hatchet

– 20G Kill 25 enemies with an Hatchet “The Honeymoon Was Killer” – 30G

Kill 50 enemies with an Hatchet

– 30G Kill 50 enemies with an Hatchet “12:15 (Earthly Time) on Next Tuesday Night” – 60G

Kill 100 enemies with an Hatchet

– 60G Kill 100 enemies with an Hatchet Took a Wrong Turn at Albuquerque – 60G

Kill 100 enemies with a carrot

– 60G Kill 100 enemies with a carrot “Permission to Come Aboard?” – 60G

Kill 100 enemies with a fish

– 60G Kill 100 enemies with a fish An Ode to Flint – 30G

Set 500 enemies on fire

– 30G Set 500 enemies on fire Showoff – 30G

Don’t use any weapons for a whole level

– 30G Don’t use any weapons for a whole level Marco Polo – 20G

Search for the last enemy of an area

– 20G Search for the last enemy of an area One Room From Retirement – 20G

Die at the hands of the last enemy in an area

– 20G Die at the hands of the last enemy in an area “Ned Ryerson!” – 30G

Die 50 times in a single room

– 30G Die 50 times in a single room “There Are Other Worlds Than These” – 30G

Die 100 times in a level

Based on the unlock rates of the platinum trophy in the PlayStation version up to this point, the Bloodroots achievement list should not be a hard one to max out. The achievements that will likely cause you the most trouble are for finding all of the hidden wolves, collecting all of the hats, earning a score over one million, and beating a level in Act 2 in under 3.5 minutes.

Bloodroots is available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is available for free for Game Pass users.