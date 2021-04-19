Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Install Size for All Platforms

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is launching this week. That means a host of new content is heading to Treyarch’s 2020 shooter. Operators, weapons, maps, and more will kick off Season 3. But the shiny, new content is going to require precious storage space in return.

As usual, an update will accompany the launch of the new season. Given that recent Call of Duty titles have been selfishly hogging HDD/SSD space, the seasonal updates typically leave us wondering what will need to be uninstalled to make room. Fortunately, Season 3 isn’t likely to make such decisions necessary, thanks to manageable download requirements.

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Install Size

Here are the install sizes across all platforms, available April 20th at 9 PM PST.

PC: 13.1 GB

PlayStation 5: 12.3 GB

PlayStation 4: 8.1 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 11.6 GB

Xbox One: 8.3 GB

The update for Warzone Season 3 carries its own set of install sizes, which will become available for download on a separate date. You can read more about the Warzone Season 3 install requirements here.

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 will launch on April 22nd on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.