Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Install Size for All Platforms

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 is launching alongside Black Ops Cold War, keeping their seasonal content rotations in sync. Several new weapons and operators will shake up the free-to-play battle royale in the new season and that’s only the beginning.

The Hunt for Adler event and a mysterious Operation Rapid Sunder will get things going at launch, building off of the zombie infested mayhem unraveling throughout Season 2. Of course, before the new firearms and in-game objectives can be enjoyed, an update is required. The download is separate from the Black Ops Cold War’s Season 3 update, which can be found here.

Warzone Season 3 Install Size

Here are the install sizes across all platforms, available for pre-load on April 21st at 9 PM PST.

PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB

PlayStation 4: 25.6 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB

Xbox One: 25.9 GB

PC: 25.2 GB

Warzone is available now for free on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.