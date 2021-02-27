Bravely Default 2 – Hear the Wind Blow Side Quest Guide

Bravely Default 2 has its fair share of mind-numbingly simple quests, like Hear the Wind Blow in Halcyonia. This basic side quest may be insultingly simple, but you’ll get two Ward Light out of the deal, and those will come in handy down the road.

Bravely Default 2 Hear the Wind Blow Walkthrough

Hear the Wind Blow is one of the easiest side quests in Bravely Default 2, which makes sense seeing as it is unlocked shortly after clearing the Outlaw’s Hideout in the Prologue. It is a 1-star difficulty, and rewards 2x Ward Light. Simply head towards the entrance of Halcyonia and speak with the woman near the tower across the bridge. If you’ve picked up One Boy’s Quest she is the second lady.

She will tell you of her odd grandfather who likes to listen to the wind blow, but it’s supper time and she can’t be bothered to retrieve him herself (gotta love how NPCs still task us with trivial chores). Her grandfather is easy enough to find: head into town and down the ramp to the left, where he is standing along the edge minding his own business. If you can’t find him then he’s the blue dialogue bubble with the downward arrow on the left in the image below.

Speak with him to learn he cares more about the symphony of the breeze than food itself, and that he will return for dinner when he has had his fill of the wind’s sweet, sweet melody. Head back up and across the bridge to the the woman, and tell her grandad has no interest in sustenance. She’ll scoff at this, and send you off to tell the old geezer she is making steak.

Circle back to the old man and tell him the news. He’ll swiftly change his tune, but you’ll have to tell his granddaughter the news yourself. Once more return to the lady on the bridge and tell her grandpa is heading home, and he wants his steak medium-rare. You’ll finally be able to turn in Hear the Wind Blow, and wrap up this easy Bravely Default 2 side quest.