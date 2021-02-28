Bravely Default 2: How to Beat Prince Castor

Plot twists are a regular occurrence in JRPGs, especially when developed by the almighty Square Enix, and Bravely Default 2 throws one at you quite early-ish into the game. As you reach the desert city Savalon, the Prince himself becomes an ally of you and even comes along to your journey for a while. Prince Castor seems like a really nice guy, but – Spoiler Alert – he actually isn’t, as we find out later on. In fact, he is the holder of the Berserker Asterisk and is ready to introduce us to a world of pain.

How to beat Prince Castor

Prince Castor is a hard-hitting Boss, period. As the Job title suggests, he is a Berserker and utilizes the berserk status and abilities to completely ignore our Default command, meaning there is no way to defend ourselves outside defense buffs.

Prince Castor’s moveset

Vent Fury: Inflicts Berserk to himself. Crescent Moon: Damages all targets (1 BP) Shell Split: Single target attack that reduces physical defense. Water Damage: Deals heavy water damage to target.

Seeing the moveset above, it is clear that Castor is all about damage. He can dish out some huge numbers in the blink of an eye, so it is highly suggested to have a Vanguard in your team, to aggro him and tank all of his single target attacks. Additionally, equip Iron Bangles and Water Talismans to anyone possible, to mitigate his Water Damage attack and have increased chances of surviving a lethal one.

That said, Prince Castor’s fight is simple, yet dangerous. All you have to do is to keep aggroing with any of your tanks, and heal whenever health is low, which should be pretty much after every single attack of his. You can either keep Defaulting with the rest of the team to stock up BP, or attack him one time each turn. He can bypass Default as he is a Berserker and that’s their signature Speciality, so don’t use it as a defensive mechanism. Keep attacking him constantly and eventually he will go down.

If you want to make things easier, then you can actually Poison and Freeze him. Black Mages can handle the Poison part, and Beastmasters can use the Cait Sith captured beasts to freeze him. Poison and Freeze do stack, so he will be receiving damage from both ends. Just make sure to not use an spells and melt his freezing status. He has quite a lot of HP, so make sure to have some pots ready if the fight drags for too long. Prince Castor may be tough, but with enough patience he is an actually approachable fight. Grab the Asterisk and head to Chapter 2.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.