Bravely Default 2 Status Effect Ailments Guide

Like any proper RPG, Bravely Default 2 is chock-full of both adverse Ailments (status effects) that can prove the difference between victory and a premature game over. Sure, you could always change the difficulty, but it remains important to know what each is, what they do, and how they can be countered if you plan to succeed in combat.
Listed below are all the Ailment status effects in Bravely Default, from the less cumbersome to overcome, to the outright nightmarish. Included will be their general effects, and a few ways to cure them (to include items and abilities).
Bravely Default Status Effect “Ailments”
- Poison
- Deals a small amount of damage to a character each time they perform an action.
- Cured by: Antidote, Basuna, Inner Alchemy
- Blindness
- Makes attacks and physical abilities less likely to land.
- Cured by: Eye Drops, Basuna, Inner Alchemy, the passage of time.
- Silence
- Makes a character unable to perform any magical abilities.
- Cured by: Echo Herbs, Basuna.
- Sleep
- Makes a character unable to act for a short while.
- Cured by: Wakeup Bell, Basuna, taking physical damage (to include from teammates), and the passage of time.
- Paralysis
- Makes a character unable to act for a short while.
- Cured by: Animator, Basuna, the passage of time.
- Dread
- Makes a character unable to use the Brave or Default commands, or to increase their BP beyond zero.
- Cured by: Balsam, Purge, the passage of time.
- Berserk
- Physical attack is increased by 50%, physical defense is reduced by 30%, and only the “Attack” command can be used.
- Cured by: Remedy, Purge, the passage of time.
- Confusion
- Causes a character to perform random attacks.
- Cured by: Smelling Salts, Purge, taking physical damage (to include from teammates), and the passage of time.
- Charm
- Causes a character to perform actions that benefit the enemy.
- Cured by: Remedy, Purge, taking physical damage (to include from teammates), and the passage of time.
- Contagion
- Causes a character to lose a little MP every turn.
- Cured by: Remedy, Basuna, the passage of time.
- Freezing
- Causes a character to be unable to act for a while, and to take a little damage each turn.
- Cured by: Basuna, fire damage (to include from teammates), and the passage of time.
- Stop
- Makes a character unable to act for a short while.
- Cured by: the passage of time.
- Slow
- Causes a character’s turn to come around more slowly.
- Cured by: Inner Alchemy, the passage of time.
- Doom
- Causes a character to be knocked out after a few turns have passed.
- Cured by: Purge
- Daub
- Reduces a character’s resistance to all elements and weapon types by one level.
- Cured by: Basuna.
