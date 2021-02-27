Bravely Default 2 Status Effect Ailments Guide

Like any proper RPG, Bravely Default 2 is chock-full of both adverse Ailments (status effects) that can prove the difference between victory and a premature game over. Sure, you could always change the difficulty, but it remains important to know what each is, what they do, and how they can be countered if you plan to succeed in combat.

Listed below are all the Ailment status effects in Bravely Default, from the less cumbersome to overcome, to the outright nightmarish. Included will be their general effects, and a few ways to cure them (to include items and abilities).

Bravely Default Status Effect “Ailments”