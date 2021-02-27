Bravely Default 2 – How to Change Weapons in Battle

Knowing when to change weapons to take advantage of a foe’s vulnerabilities in Bravely Default 2 can be the difference between victory and defeat, or least a long fight versus a short one. In most RPGs you’re stuck with whatever you have equipped prior to battle, but in Bravely Default 2 you can freely swap out what’s in your hands at any time, but you’ll need to remain mindful of your carrying weight.

Change weapons mid-battle in Bravely Default 2 via the Items command.

Weapon swapping during battle in Bravely Default 2 couldn’t be easier. So long as you have the desired weapon in your inventory you can select the Item command from the battle menu to either Use, Change, or Unequip any items in both of your hands. Each are exactly what they say on the tin, though you can technically Unequip weapons via the Change menu. The best part: none of this will take up your turn, so you can move weapons around without worry.

Whenever you want to change out what’s equipped in either of your hands the full stat-sheet for that character will appear on the right of the screen, allowing you to check out how each of your attributes will be affected by the swap. The most important attribute to keep an eye on is your character’s weight. If you go over they will start to take additional damage, attack for less, and take their turns much, much slower. In short: you don’t want to be over your weight cap.

So, if you need to take advantage of an enemy’s particular vulnerability in Bravely Default 2 you can do so (again, assuming you have the right weapon in your inventory). But, be mindful of your weight, otherwise you’ll give your foes the advantage in battle. Also keep in mind that you can’t change equipment while in combat, so you will need to be prepare your kit beforehand if you plan to mitigate damage and the various Ailments within Bravely Default 2.