Bravely Default 2: How to Cut Trees

If the Legend of Zelda franchise taught us one thing, it would be that cutting greenery in a game always has its benefits, which is also the case in Bravely Default 2. Very early on, you are notified that by clicking ‘Y’ on your controller, you are able to ambush enemies and cut grass in the Overworld. This way, you can find items for side quests, or collect a random amount of pg, the game’s currency. What about those trees you can find around though, can you cut these as well? As a matter of fact, yes you can.

How to cut trees in Bravely Default 2

You may already happened to bump into some blocked from trees paths, like the one in Hydrangea Hills. This place can be found north of Halcyonia, the first town of the game. At first, there doesn’t seem to be any way of getting past that tree to claim the Treasure Chest that is visible on the other side. That is where tree cutting comes in handy, as you can easily cut that one down and claim the loot inside that chest.

In order to be able to do so, you need to first complete Chapter 1. After defeating the last boss of the specific chapter, you start the journey to your next destination, by heading north from the desert city Savalon. You could travel there before, but the bridge connecting the next area was broken. This is still the case, however this time, an old pal is standing there, waiting. That would be Truff, the lovely monster-who-now-speaks-human guy, ready to give you a quest to complete. The quest itself is very simple, as you are only tasked to go back to Savalon and speak to some NPCs. Then, return back to Truff and after a certain conversation and event, you earn the ability of chopping down Trees!

Also, you are now able to travel to Wiswald, Elvis’ hometown which happens to be the next place you are visiting. If you like though, before proceeding to the next location, you can head back to Hydrangea Hills, cut that annoying tree down and open the hidden chest. Enjoy.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.