Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Explorations

Bravely Default 2 is finally here, with Seth and his company to set on a brand new adventure that none of them expected. As with any Square Enix’s turn-based RPG, the game’s story is an epic journey to find the fabled Crystals that are needed for ‘x’ plot reasons, and within that journey you will find yourself grinding hundreds of battles to gather the best gear, level up your characters and maximize your Jobs. Originating back to the 3DS with the first entry in this new-ish IP, this time, we are going to experience all of that on our awesome Nintendo Switch. Which brings to the table some handy features, like what we are going to talk about in this article here, the Explorations system.

What are Explorations and how to unlock them.

Very early into the game, you will end up saving an old lady from some monsters, near the beach. Of course you succeed, and the lady heads her own way shortly. Seemingly a one-go characters, this scenario seemed like the stepping stone for setting the reason why our gang got together. This is not the case though. This lady is a key NPC to this brand new feature, the Explorations.

Her being saved, and after certain progression to the story (not that much, still very early) she now has a side quest for you to complete. She resides in Halcyonia, the very first city of Bravely Default 2, within a building located at the very center of this place. Interact with her and she will tell you to borrow her boat to complete some errands. Long story short, she ends up giving you permanently this boat, in order to use it whenever you need it.

This is when the Explorations are unlocked. These are essentially idle missions that give you free goodies, without an effort at all. All you have to do, is to put your Nintendo Switch in Sleep mode and let your boat’s crew gather items for you. An Exploration can last up to 12 hours, so make sure to turn on the console to claim your stuff, even if you are not planning on playing at that time. After collecting everything, start an Exploration once more and leave the Switch idle again. The progress is in real time, so simply go to sleep or something and come back with some freebies waiting for you.

Items found from these passive adventures vary in type, but the ones you seek out the most are experience orbs and JP orbs. These are raw XP and JP items accordingly, that you can use to your characters right away. For those that want to level up their characters or their Jobs fast, the Exploration system is a must to use. Happy treasure hunting!

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.