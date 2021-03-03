Bravely Default 2: Seek Out That Weakness…Again Side Quest Guide

The solider outside Wiswald wants you to Seek Out That Weakness…Again in Bravely Default 2, and this time he has tougher prey in mind. Speak with the man again after completing Seek Out That Weakness to pick up this follow-on quest.

Bravely Default 2 Seek Out That Weakness…Again Walkthrough

Seek Out That Weakness…Again is available after clearing the first Seek Out That Weakness quest, unlocked after defeating Roddy in Chapter 2 of Bravely Default. The same soldier outside Wiswald will offer this quest the moment you clear the former, and he wants you to hunt five Moulders.

Seek Out That Weakness…Again is a 5-star difficulty quest, and your reward for finishing it is the powerful Flametongue sword. Notice how in the quest text “Water” is in all caps? Yep, Moulders hate water.

Moulder are the giant spideres with the sacs on their backs, so if you suffer from arachnophobia I am sorry. These insects often appear alongside Vesp Pests, Paraponera, Sibilus, and Lop-Eared Badbitts. To help you better prepare for battle, here is a basic breakdown of each:

Moulder (Insect): weak to Swords, Axes, and Water. Take half damage from Wind.

Vesp Pests (Insect): weak to Spears, Bows, Lightning, and Wind.

Paraponera (Insect): weak to Daggers, Spears, and Fire. Take half damage from Earth and Darkness.

Sibilus (Aquatic): weak to Water, Earth, and Spears.

Lop-Eared Badbitt (Beast): weak to Daggers, Bows, Water, and Wind.

Moulders are easy enough to locate: they are directly north of the soldier (you may actually see a few from where you’re standing). Head up and pick a fight with a few to get your five kills. You may get lucky and get all five in a single pull, but that’s unlikely. Try and kite two together to create a chain battle (and to earn extra JP while you are at it).

Once all five Moulder are dead return to the soldier to complete Seek Out That Weakness…Again in Bravely Default 2, and to grab your Flametongue.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.