Bravely Default 2 Spiritmaster Job Weapon – How to Earn the Sunshine Staff

The Bravely Default 2 Spiritmaster Job weapon – the Sunshine Staff – will allow you to use all the Spiritmaster’s passive abilities without manually equipping them, providing you new and exciting ways to break the game. It’ll take some work and a whole lot of grinding to grab it, however, and you’ll need to reach Chapter 6 before you can even consider laying your hands on this illuminating staff.

How to earn the Bravely Default 2 Spiritmaster Job weapon – The Sunshine Staff

The Spiritmaster Job weapon in Bravely Default 2 – the Sunshine Staff – is a drop within the Halls of Tribulation IV trial, which you can locate alongside the other trial gates in our guide here. You have to beat Helio (Spiritmaster), Domenic (Oracle), and Martha (Dragoon) in a tense battle for a chance to grab the Sunshine Staff.

This is a tricky battle. Each boss will have access to their full compliment of abilities, and they will actively assist one another, making the fight a genuine challenge no matter the difficulty. Realistically, you’ll want to be level 70 or higher with most Jobs leveled to 8 or more to stand a chance. The Hall of Tribulation IV trial is accessible immediately after entering Chapter 6, but you may have to grind for a few hours to reach those plateaus.

The Sunshine Staff has a chance to drop at the end of the fight, and is considered a normal drop. The Giant JP Orbs are rare drops in this battle, so if you have the Gambler passive ability Rare Talent equipped you may want to disable it better your odds for the Spiritmaster Job weapon.

The Sunshine Staff may be the Spiritmaster Job weapon in Bravely Default 2, but you don’t have to be a Spiritmaster to use it. No matter what Jobs you are currently running, any character that has this Job weapons equipped will automatically equip all of the Spiritmaster’s passive abilities. Like other Job weapons, the Sunshine Staff allows you to truly break Bravely Default 2 in creative new ways. Be sure to check out our Spiritmaster Job guide to learn more about each of the passives on offer.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.