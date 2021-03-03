Bravely Default 2 Walkthrough: Chapter 2 Part 1 – Wiswald and Galahad

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 takes you to Elvis’ home of Wiswald in pursuit of the Earth Crystal, and this walkthrough will help you breeze through the chapter with ease. Things went south quick in Savalon, yet will the Wiswald arc end any better?

Since Bravely Default 2 is a narrative-heavy game, I will try to keep all further spoilers to a minimum. Cutscene details will be scarce, and characters will only be named as required. Additionally, this walkthrough will follow a checklist format to keep things short and concise.

I will list monsters encountered along the critical path (to include their weaknesses), and treasure chests (as well as what they contain). Enemies and bosses are natural but necessary spoilers, so I’ll go ahead and tag this article with a mild spoiler warning here, and I will precede every boss with a more obvious spoiler warning.

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 Part 1 Walkthrough

Investigate the tower at the top of Wiswald

Enter Wiswald to trigger a cutscene. The town is built among the branches of a massive tree (though things are clearly growing out of hand), which totally makes sense for a haven of scholars.

There are three chests in Wiswald, though only one is currently accessible: The first is on a branch. Head to the top of Wiswald on the central branch, and when it splits at the top right before the “lighthouse” take the left path down (2360 pg).

The team will remark on the light atop the uppermost building. Head up the branch in the center to reach it and start another cutscene. Heal up at the inn and save beforehand: you have a boss battle coming.

After the cutscene ends you’ll enter a boss battle.

SPOILER WARNING FOR THE UPCOMING BRAVELY DEFAULT 2 BOSSES.

Galahad (Shieldmaster)

Galahad: 30840 Health, and is weak to Light, Daggers, and Staves. Takes half damage from Swords, Spears, Bows, Earth and Wind. Picto-Mona (Demon): 9252 Health, and is weak to Light, Swords, and Staves. Is immune to Daggers, Axes, Spears, Fire, Water Lightning, Darkness.

Both foes use Physical Attacks to deal damage, so use a Bard, White Mage, or both to shore up your physical mitigation.

Focus on taking down the Picto-Mona, since it: Has the least amount of health. Galahad spends most the fight on the defensive with Default. The fight will conclude shortly after you kill it.

If Galahad uses Reprisal don’t attack him: he will immediately counter attack for heavy damage.

don’t attack him: he will immediately counter attack for heavy damage. Galahad’s Heavy Blow deals 900+ damage in a single strike: be ready to heal the targeted character.

deals 900+ damage in a single strike: be ready to heal the targeted character. Blinding Flash does exactly what it says: party-wind chance to Blind.

does exactly what it says: party-wind chance to Blind. The Picto-Mona casts White Wind at low health that heals both it and Galahad for roughly 350 health.

at low health that heals both it and Galahad for roughly 350 health. In short: kill the Picto-Mona and deal with damage as it is dealt.

After the fleeing the fight Elvis will express his concerns over his friend’s odd behavior and suggest you investigate Wiswald to learn more. This will conclude Part 1 of the Chapter 2 walkthrough in Bravely Default 2, because the upcoming dungeon is easily the largest you’ve encountered yet.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.