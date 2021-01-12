Update 1.10 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is called 1.010.000 but it’s the same patch as the other systems. This update weighs in at roughly 100-300 MB depending on your platform of choice. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be receiving a mid-season update later this week, along with Call of Duty: Warzone, so this update likely won’t have too many huge changes. Here’s everything new with Black Ops Cold War update 1.10.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.10 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.10. We will update this article accordingly once Treyarch releases an official list of changes.

This update is fairly small, so it is unlikely that it brings any significant changes or fixes. However, the infinite stim glitch has returned to Warzone yet again and the DMR 14 is running rampant and dominating the meta, so it’s not like there aren’t things to fix right now. Treyarch has yet to comment on the stim glitch and already released one balance patch for the DMR 14 and other weapons like the MAC-10, so this update probably doesn’t do anything to address these issues.

In all likelihood, this update is just a small patch that includes some minor bug fixes and stability improvements in order to prepare for the big update later this week. The mid-season update will bring new maps and modes to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, so Treyarch is probably trying to ensure everything goes smoothly by issuing a small patch a few days prior to launch. As for the release timing of the mid-season update, there’s still no word, but PlayStation players will most likely be able to preload the update like usual.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Treyarch site.