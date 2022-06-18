Can Lunatone and Solrock Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

As you get out and about into the world to enjoy the newest event in Pokemon GO, you’ll notice that there are going to be quite a few more Lunatone and Solrock in the wild than normal. You’ll be able to get your hands on both of these awesome Pokemon during the TCG Event, thanks to their enhanced spawn rates, so you may be wondering if you’ll be able to get your hands on a shiny variant of these two Pokemon.

Let’s get into the details about these two Pokemon, and if you’ll be able to get your hands on a shiny during this event!

Shiny Lunatone and Shiny Solrock – Are They In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add a few more Shiny Pokemon to your collection, you’ll want to add these two to your list. You’ll be able to get your hands on a shiny variant of them quite easily, thanks to their enhanced spawn rate, and increased shiny odds due to the TCG event that is currently going on. You’ll know if you have encountered a shiny because of a few different visual cues, including a flash of sparks when they appear on screen, as well as an icon of sparkles that will show next to their name.

You’ll also see a bit of a color variation between their normal forms, with Lunatone sporting blue eyes, and Solrock being a brighter red. You’ll also be able to get your hands on a few other shiny Pokemon during this event, such as TCG Hat Pikachu, as well as some great powerhouse Pokemon like Slaking. Make sure that you’re tuning in for all of the newest news on events, such as the upcoming Mantine Spotlight Hour, as well! If you’re looking for an easy way to start earning more candies with your Pokemon, you’ll want to start working your way towards becoming best buddies with them, so if you are able to get your hands on a shiny Lunatone or Solrock, you can make this happen easily!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.