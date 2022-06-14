Mantine Spotlight Hour Guide: Can Mantine Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Mantine Spotlight Hour is happening this week in Pokemon GO, and this event will give trainers a great opportunity to catch a shiny Mantine and stock up on Candy in the process. As always, Spotlight Hours are weekly events in Pokemon GO that center around a different Pokemon each week. They take place every Tuesday at 6:00 PM local time in your region, boosting the spawn rate of the featured Pokemon and providing bonuses to catch XP, Candy acquisition, and more during the hour-long event. This week, Mantine is the highlighted Pokemon for this Spotlight Hour, offering players a chance to add this Water/Flying-type generation 2 Pokemon to their collections.

Mantine Spotlight Hour Schedule in Pokemon GO

Mantine Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 6:00 PM local time in your area. As the name suggests, the event will last for just one hour, so be sure to take advantage of the bonuses and increased spawn rates while you can. These events are free to everyone, so you don’t have to purchase a ticket or anything like that to participate.

Mantine Spotlight Hour Bonuses

This week’s Spotlight Hour bonus is 2x Transfer Candy, making this the perfect time to clear out your box. You’ll get double Candy rewards for every Pokemon you transfer during this Spotlight Hour event, not just Mantine. If you’re hunting for a shiny Mantine or just don’t care about this Pokemon, then you can offload all of the ones that you catch to take advantage of the double Transfer Candy bonus as long as you transfer them all before the event ends at 7:00 PM.

Can Mantine Be Shiny?

Yes, Mantine can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Shiny Mantine has a slightly darker blue color than its standard counterpart, so it doesn’t stand out as much as some other shiny Pokemon that boast entirely unique color schemes. Despite its similar appearance, you’ll still be able to easily identify a shiny Mantine in the wild due to the shiny star animation and jingle that plays when you encounter one.

Perfect IV Stats for Mantine in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking for a Mantine with perfect IV stats, then this Spotlight Hour is the best opportunity to catch one. It’s not the greatest Pokemon for PVP or defending a Gym, but it can still fill the role of a Water/Flying-type on your team roster.

Here are the CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 IV values for Mantine:

Level 30 (wild CP max): 1807 CP

1807 CP Level 35 (weather-boosted CP max): 1958 CP\

As per usual, these values only apply if you’re above Level 30 in Pokemon GO since wild CP values will vary for lower-leveled players. Most trainers seeking a Pokemon with perfect IV stats are already well above Level 30 though, so that shouldn’t be an issue.

That’s all you need to know about Mantine Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO! There are plenty of other activities happening this month in Pokemon GO other that the usual Spotlight Hours, such as the upcoming TCG Crossover Event or Deino Community Day. There are also plenty of Field Research Tasks to complete this month that reward encounters with new Pokemon added in the Season of Go.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.