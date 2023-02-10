Can you get decorations before the holiday seasons in Hogwarts Legacy? This is the burning question that many Potterheads like yourself are asking. This is because there are fun holiday-themed collection conjuration spellcrafts that you can find in chests in the areas surrounding Hogwarts Castle to decorate the Room of Requirement with. However, many fans are worried that they must collect these items during a specific season in the game and are worried about progressing their game for fear of losing them forever. Don’t worry, though, because we have all the details you need to know if you can get decorations before the holiday season in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Holiday Decorations in Hogwarts Legacy

The official answer is that all loot in Hogwarts Legacy is randomized. This means you can get those festive holiday decorations before a specific season in Hogwarts Legacy. Since loot in Hogwarts Legacy is randomized, we are seeing reports from players that they were getting holiday decorations like the Christmas Tree before their game was in the second season. However, we are also getting reports that players find them randomly and that one location is not necessarily where another player will find it. So, unfortunately, it would be best if you had a bit of luck, patience, and game time to unlock festive decorations like the Jack-O-Lantern.

You will know when you come across one of these festive items because it will be added to your Field Guide under the Collections tab. Within the collections tab, you will want to pick the Conjurations menu. There are a total of 140 Conjurations for you to collect, and you can see which ones you have collected already by exploring this menu. After that, all you need to do is head to the Room of Requirement and place it with your Conjuring spell.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023