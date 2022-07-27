Since MultiVersus is a free-to-play game, there is a premium currency in place aside from the free route. This currency, called Gleamium, is used for purchasing cosmetics and the battle pass. Many people do want to take a frugal route when it comes to these games because of how easy it is to spend money on all these cool items. But, is there a way that you can get free Gleamium in MultiVersus? We’ll answer below.

Can You Get Free Gleamium in MultiVersus?

With the game being very new right now, there doesn’t seem to be a legitimate and safe way to do so. Don’t go looking for free codes or anything given that there are no current promotions right now. If there is some kind of event or safe and legitimate way to get the premium currency, we will update you on the matter.

As for right now, you can only earn Gleamium by purchasing different values of them on your platform’s respective storefronts or through the Founder’s Packs. These are the available packs of Gleamium you can get along with their prices.

450 Gleamium – $4.99 USD

– $4.99 USD 1,000 Gleamium – $9.99 USD

– $9.99 USD 2,200 Gleamium – $19.99 USD

– $19.99 USD 6,000 Gleamium – $49.99 USD

As for how much Gleamium you receive in the Founder’s Packs, that can be listed here along with what other goodies you get from purchasing them.

There won’t be a lot of freebies given to you other than the occasional bundles like the “MultiVersus PlayStation Plus MVP Pack” which includes a Reindog skin, the Dark Matter Ring out Effect, and the Waterfall Banner.

Xbox players currently do not have any free packs like that for being a Gold or Game Pass Ultimate member, but the items from packs like this are transferable. Thanks to the game’s cross progression system, these items will carry over!

MultiVersus is out now for open beta on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.