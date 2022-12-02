Are you wondering if you can play as A$AP Rocky in Need for Speed Unbound? A$SAP Rocky has collaborated with Electronic Arts for its latest Need for Speed entry, Unbound. He has been featured in multiple trailers, created a song for its soundtrack, provided the sound for a legendary car horn, and a ton more. The thirty-four-year-old rapper has also influenced the game’s stylized art style. So it is only natural that you wonder if he is a playable character in Need for Speed Unbound. Here is everything you need to know if you can play as A$AP Rocky in Need for Speed Unbound.

Can You Play as A$AP Rocky in Need for Speed Unbound?

No, you cannot play as A$AP Rocky in Need for Speed Unbound. A$AP Rocky is, however, featured in-game as a team leader for the PVE co-op game mode called Takeover Scene. As a leader, he will guide you through your objective of taking over Lakeshore City with other players. The Need for Speed team’s official description of the Takeover events is: “You see out here, street style is everything. Take over sections of the city by pulling huge drifts, smashing collectibles, and proving your skills to Lakeshore’s most stylish street racers. This is all about steez over speed, but don’t be afraid to go fast too. Now you got it, go make Rocky proud.” And proud you will make Rocky, I’m sure. We are excited to see all the stylish ways you will post online.

We understand if you are disappointed that you cannot play as a digital version of the hit rapper A$AP Rocky in Need for Speed Unbound, but there are plenty of ways you can enjoy his contributions to the game. Here is everything he has done so far:

Takeover Scene game mode

Reveal trailer

Featured in six songs from the soundtrack

Legendary car horn unlock (we won’t spoil this one)

Need For Speed Unbound is available on PC, PlayStation 6, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022