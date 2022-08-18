Can You Play Fall Guys on Mobile?

Fall Guys is thriving as always and players have been playing this chaotically enjoyable game across many platforms for a number of years now as at the time of writing. There is always a great match to be had in the wipeout-style game modes that fans are met with. Of course, there can be the occasional server issues due to the vast numbers playing through the game each day but generally, the game runs smoothly for all. Many people have been wondering if Fall Guys is on mobile and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about if the game is on IOS and Android devices.

Will Fall Guys Be Released on Mobile?

At the moment Fall Guys, unfortunately, cannot be played on mobile (outside China) due to there being no official port for the experience. This means that at the time being, both IOS and Android users won’t be able to take part in the game along with console and PC users. Even though the game isn’t available on mobile; if you have access to a laptop/PC (or console) then you can still download the game for free. On PC just boot up the Epic Games Store and you can be playing the game extremely soon today.

Although China will be getting an official version of the game after the company Bilibili gained the rights to publish a mobile version. So if you live in China you can grab the game when it is released. Due to the fact that a mobile version is being developed for one region, there may be some hope that the developers may release a mobile version of the game in other regions in the future. You may be playing on another platform in no time!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now and can be played on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and (Epic Games Store) on PC.