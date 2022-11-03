Can you Play God of War: Ragnarok on Nintendo Switch?

With God of War: Ragnarok on the horizon, players are desperate to get ahold of the game as soon as possible, but unfortunately, there are a few restrictions revolving around its launch. As a result, the release of Ragnarok will not be available to players across every platform, and you would be surprised at how many players are feeling particularly left out. So read on to discover if God of War: Ragnarok is available on Nintendo Switch.

Is God of War: Ragnarok on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, God of War: Ragnarok is not coming to Nintendo Switch. The title is an exclusive release to PlayStation consoles, so the chances of it releasing onto the console in the future are incredibly slim as well. God of War games are yet to be available via the Nintendo eShop, so having the first be Ragnarok would be unusual. Since Sony publishes the game franchise, Xbox players are yet to receive any version of the franchise either, and PlayStation has always been the go-to. That being said, the franchise has also made its way onto PC, but there are no plans for Ragnarok to join.

Having a game like God of War: Ragnarok on a portable console would be ideal for gamers on the go, so it’s a shame that both Nintendo Switch players and Steam Deck players will not have access to the game. That being said, given the graphics and detail from what we have seen in the trailer for the newest God of War game, having the display on such a small screen may allow details to slip through the gaps and go completely unnoticed. So, having the game on a home console like the PlayStation will allow you to sit back and enjoy every little detail alongside the immersive nature the game has to offer in all its big-screen glory.

God of War: Ragnarök will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022