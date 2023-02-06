Can you Quick Hack With Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 players are no strangers to gathering as many items as humanely possible while making their way through the game and one of these will be the Sandevistan. Whether you are planning on utilizing cross-progression in the game or not, you will likely want to know exactly what the functionality of different equipment actually is. This article will explain to you if you can Quick Hack with the Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077.

Quick Hack Functionality With the Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077

Unfortunately, at this moment you aren’t able to Quick Hack with the Sandevistan. This means that you will have to only have the Cyberdeck equipped in that slot if you want to Quick Hack. This is because both the Sandevistan and the Cyberdeck use the same slot, so since the Cyberdeck is what allows you to Quick Hack, the functionality is stopped for Quick Hacking.

A lot of people tend to make use of the advantages that are brought by using the Cyberdeck so you will have to put them to the side for a while if you plan on making use of the Sandevistan instead. Nonetheless, it is still great to take note of everything that the Sandevistan offers you in terms of advantages such as slowing down time and making sure you are the bladed melee wielder of your enemy’s nightmares. If you are someone who mainly runs a melee-focused build the n the Sandevistan will tend to be your best bet.

Will You Ever Be Able to Quick Hack With the Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077?

In terms of game updates, it is likely that there won’t be any option in the future to Quick Hack with a Sandevistan. However, there may be workarounds with Mods that you could be able to Quick Hack with both a Sandevistan and a Cyberdeck so it will be a good idea to keep a lookout for any of those if you are someone who uses mods on the PC version.

In the meantime, you can find the best Sandevistans in the game and make use of all of the benefits that they bring with them.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023