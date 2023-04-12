Chainsaw Man Chapter 127 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Did you read through Chapter 126 and can’t wait for the next chapter of Chainsaw Man to release? Who was the mysterious figure that healed Denji after the Falling Devil had torn him in half? What will happen to Asa now that the Falling Devil has found her? Lucky for us, we are back to a weekly release schedule, so we won’t need to wait too long until we get answers in the form of spoilers and raw cans. We will provide spoilers as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 127, but we will update once they drop.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 127 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man Chapter 127 will be released at 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, April 18

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, April 18

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, April 18

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , April 18

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , April 18

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , April 18

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , April 18

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , April 18

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , April 18

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , April 18

, 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , April 18

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, April 19

Related: Who are the Four Horsemen in Chainsaw Man?

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 127?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 127 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 127 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023