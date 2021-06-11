Chivalry 2 – How to Eat Food

In Chivalry 2 eating is one way to recover your health in the event that you don’t have any bandages readily available. There are plenty of different types of food that you’ll find littered around the battlefield, so instead of wasting that apple by throwing it at your adversary, eat it instead with this simple command. In this guide we’ll explain how to eat in Chivalry 2 for all platforms.

How to Eat in Chivalry 2

You’ve probably picked up a piece of fruit in Chivalry 2 and wondered what you can do with it in the game. If you read this guide you’ll already know that throwing it is an option. But if you’re short on health your best bet is to eat the food instead and recover your energy to get back in the fight.

Eating is basically tied to the Battlecry button regardless of whether you’re playing on the Xbox, PlayStation, or PC.

Xbox – Press X Twice

PlayStation – Press Square Twice

PC – Press the C Key

These are the default settings for Chivalry 2 and they can be changed depending on your preferences.

While in a match you may find different types of food, including things like fish, fruit, or vegetables. Simply use the commands above when you are holding food and you will eat it. If you are deficient of health eating food is another way to return your health.

