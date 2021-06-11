Chivalry 2 – How to Equip Shield

You can equip a shield in Chivalry 2 to not only block more melee attacks, but to protect yourself from annoying Archers. A shield does break over time, so you shouldn’t equip one expecting it to last your whole life. That said, equipping a shield does sound more beneficial than not equipping one. So, how does one equip a shield in Chivalry 2?

Only the Footman, Knight, and Archer have subclasses than can equip a shield in Chivalry 2.

In Chivalry 2 only the Footman, Knight, and Archer can equip a shield, and you have to play a specific subclass of each to do so. The subclasses are Man-At-Arms, Guardian, and Skirmisher. Now, I do want to caveat that statement and say you can technically pick one up from off the ground, but good luck finding one that is intact. At the end of the day you’ll want to unlock the appropriate subclasses if you want to equip a shield.

If you want to use a shield as a part of your loadout you will have to change to one of these subclasses. They will all have a shield by default, so if you want to equip a shield you simply enter the loadout screen (L on keyboard, or accessed via the Change Class screen in the Start menu on Controller) and pick the subclass with a shield you plan to use. Do keep in mind you need to level the Footman and Knight to level 4 to unlock their shield-wielding subclasses, and you need to reach level 7 on the Archer to play as a Skirmisher.

So long as you are playing one of those subclasses you will enter a match in Chivalry 2 with a shield pre-equipped. You won’t have to change weapons or anything to use it, so get ready to block all those damned Archer arrows flying your way.

