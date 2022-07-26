COD Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded: Start Time, Patch Notes, Changes, and More Details

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone are getting mid-season updates which are more commonly known as Season 4 Reloaded. With the free trial week announced and lots coming to Warzone, there is a lot to be excited about. Here is everything coming with Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Start Time

Just like Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded will start on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PT. Though Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games have yet to reveal the full patch notes, they have revealed the bulk of updates coming with Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes

As mentioned previously, we aren’t sure what changes are coming to specific guns and maps, but we will keep you updated here once we know. For now, we know that Warzone is getting Portable Redeploy Balloons and the Cursed Ground event. While Vanguard seems to piggyback onto whatever Warzone gets, there are a few new things coming exclusively to Vanguard in Season 4 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting the Vargo-S Assault Rifle in Season 4 Reloaded. This new AR is highly accurate and has a high rate of fire. With the right attachments, it is perfect for medium and long-range fights.

Vanguard is also getting a new multiplayer map called Desolation. This is a medium-sized map set in a Pacific listening post village. Vanguard is also getting Ikenna Olowe, T-800, and T-1000 Terminator skins. The Terminator Bundles come with legendary weapon blueprints, charms, and reticles.

And that is everything that is coming to Vanguard in the Season 4 Reloaded mid-season refresh. Though it isn’t as much as Warzone, there is still a lot to look forward to. If you aren’t too excited about it, you can plan on pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2. For now, check out our Vanguard page for more.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.