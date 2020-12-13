You start with a car in Cyberpunk 2077, but pretty soon, you’re going to have to think about buying new cars. There are all sorts of vehicles in Night City, from blazing fast motorcycles to expensive luxury hypercars, but you won’t be able to get your hands on the high-end rides until you meet certain requirements. Thankfully, there are a ton of cool cars you can acquire early in the game, but you still can’t start buying cars right from the beginning of the story. There are a few hoops you’ll have to jump through before you can buy new cars, but you won’t be stuck with the same set of wheels forever. Here’s how to buy new cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get New Cars in Cyberpunk 2077

You can get new cars in Cyberpunk 2077 by either purchasing them or completing certain missions. There are a select few vehicles tied to quests, but most cars can only be obtained by buying them. Cars cannot be purchased until reaching Act 2 of Cyberpunk 2077.

Once you reach Act 2, Fixers will start to contact V about cars for sale. These start off cheap and slow, but you’ll be contacted about more valuable cars as you increase your Street Cred and make a name for yourself in Night City. Information about the vehicles for sale will be added to your mission log in your journal so you can see their locations and prices. To buy cars, all you have to do is visit the locations described in the mission log. You can’t keep cars that you steal off the street, so buying vehicles is the main way of adding new rides to your collection.

If you’d rather save your Eurodollars, you can get some awesome vehicles just by completing quests. The Porsche 911 Turbo, for example, is obtained for free during a side job called “Chippin’ In” that occurs roughly halfway through the game. You’ll also get the keys to an Arch Nazare, one of the fastest motorcycles in the game, at the start of Act 2 by completing a side job called “Heroes.” A mission won’t straight up tell you that it will reward you with a vehicle. so it’s a good idea to just do as many side jobs as you can.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.