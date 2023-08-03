Cyberpunk 2077: How to Level Up Crafting (Patch 1.6)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Crafting is an essential feature in Cyberpunk 2077, where players can create powerful weapons and gear. Creating a unique build starts with crafting, so you may wonder how to level it up. This guide will cover everything you need to know about leveling up crafting in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Level up Crafting in Cyberpunk 2077

Leveling up crafting in Cyberpunk 2077 boils down to disassembling as many items as possible instead of selling them. Any item, from a piece of clothing to a weapon and even a piece of trash, will do and can help increase your crafting skill in the game. Once you disassemble your items, use those parts to craft or upgrade another item. Continue doing this method, and your crafting skill will improve overall.

The best items to disassemble are those with an uncommon or rare trait attached to them. Disassembling items with a “rarer” trait will lead to materials that can be used to craft a higher power items or weapon, thus leading to more experience points toward the crafting skill.

Best Perks to Level Up Crafting

Players should invest in a handful of perks to help with crafting and speed up the leveling process. Focus on the perks listed below, which will help you raise your crafting level much faster.

Efficient Upgrades – Increases V’s chance of getting a free upgrade by 10%

Edgerunner Artisan – Enables V to craft legendary items.

Grease Monkey – Enables V to craft epic items.

True Scotsman – Enables V to craft rare items.

Workshop – Increases V’s chance of gaining a free component from disassembling by 5%.

As you can see from the perks mentioned, they aim to allow V to craft more items with the materials he collects in the game. With the ability to craft rare, legendary, and epic items, you will see V’s crafting level rise much faster than when you couldn’t craft weapons that fall into this tier. Additionally, Efficient Upgrades and Workshop allows V to apply upgrades and craft more, leading to leveling the crafting system!

How to Disassemble Items in Cyberpunk 2077

Disassembling items in Cyberpunk is straightforward and can be done in the inventory section of the pause menu. Press pause, go to inventory, hover over the item you want to disassemble, and hold down the appropriate button for your system (shows at the bottom of the screen.) For PlayStation players, you hold down the triangle button to disassemble, and PC players hold down Z.

