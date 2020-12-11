Cyberpunk 2077: Human Nature Quest Guide – How to Get Your Car Back

At the start of Act 2 in Cyberpunk 2077, you get a quest called Human Nature where you have to wait for your car to be repaired. It unfortunately gets totaled at the beginning of this quest by one of Delamain’s cars, and you’ll be without wheels for a while. Unlike repairing car damage normally, there’s not much you can do about a wreck this bad. Here’s how to get your car back and wait for it to be repaired in the Human Nature quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

Wait for the Car to Be Repaired

Just like the quest description says, you actually do have to wait for the car to be repaired. There’s no other way to get it back. It’s a long wait too. The car will take approximately ten hours of playtime to fix, and those are real-world hours. You cannot simply skip time in-game. You have to play Cyberpunk 2077 for a couple of hours without a car before you can get your ride back.

While you wait, make sure to immediately start the Delamaine Tune Up side job in order to actually start repairs on your vehicle. Once that’s done, it’s time to find a new vehicle.

How to Get A New Car in Cyberpunk 2077

Stealing cars is a temporary solution, but a car is a car. You won’t be able to keep any stolen cars, but they’ll help you get around while you’re looking for a more permanent solution. Your main priority should be to complete the Heroes side job, which most players will want to do anyway given the events that ended Act 1 of the game. Completing this quest will earn you a motorcycle, which you can use while your car is in the shop.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.