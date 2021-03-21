Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Notes

Update 1.2 has arrived for Cyberpunk 2077 as revealed in an in-character news brief recently posted to the official Cyberpunk 2077 website told fans some of the things they could expect to see in the upcoming patch 1.2. This marked an important step forward for the game after the patch was delayed due to a cyberattack.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Patch Notes

The police will now send a drone to investigate crimes before arriving

The police will respond to crimes more slowly

A steering sensitivity slider will be added to make controlling vehicles more precise across different control methods

The steering has been made more consistent across varying framerates

An “unstuck” feature will be added for when the player has trapped their vehicle and cannot move it

Movement keys will now be remappable when using the keyboard and mouse input method

The addition of the ability to disable double-tapping a movement key to dodge in that direction

These fixes will change many of the issues that fans had with Cyberpunk 2077. Optimizing the driving at different framerates should help the games while running on older consoles, and remappable inputs will work to make the game more accessible to a larger audience. Soon after the news release, the official Cyberpunk Twitter Account stated that full patch notes would be coming later. There is still no official information about how large the patch will be or if it will seek to remedy other bugs and issues. You can read the Attack of the Fanboy review of the game here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.