Cyberpunk 2077 Waiting for Dodger Guide: Should You Kill or Spare Dodger?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has plenty of exciting Gigs for you to undertake on your journey and many of these have important choices to make. Waiting for Dodger will give you one of these choices and although the choice may not be as grandeur in scale as certain others, there is still plenty to consider. This article will take you through if you should kill or spare Dodger in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

What Should You Do With Dodger in Cyberpunk 2077?

There is no real aftermath for either choice you make in this gig so you don’t have to worry about any extra situations like what your choice in the Shot by Both Sides gig will do. I personally chose to eliminate Dodger at the time I completed this gig as I couldn’t save Dodger as an option. Though you can indeed spare Dodger safely but only if you don’t eliminate any of the guards in the police station beforehand.

Sparing Dodger will be the best way to go if you prefer pacifist routes. Nevertheless, you will need to ensure you are being highly sneaky throughout the station leading up to the vital choice moment — you can knock out guards but just don’t kill them. In the dialogue section be sure to select the “He’s Lying” option if you’d like to spare Dodger.

However if you by chance want the Iconic weapon that Dodger has, the Rosco, you will unfortunately need to eliminate Dodger.

Is the Rosco Revolver Worth It?

Yes, the Rosco revolver is highly worth it. There is a 150% headshot multiplier stat, 25% armor penetration, and a 50% crit damage applied so it is extremely powerful. Not only that but interestingly it mentions in-game that if you shoot enemies in the leg first then the head, it will “neutralize” the enemy. I tested this and can confirm a shot to the leg knocks down foes and then the follow-up shot will indeed usually be a finishing shot.

There is also of course a scope slot for this weapon so you can put on whatever revolver scope you most prefer. Overall, if you want a brilliant side weapon to complement many builds then eliminating dodger in the Gig quest will be useful for you.

