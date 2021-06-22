Update 5.0.1 has arrived for Dead by Daylight, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms. This is a hotfix patch that fixes a wide array of bugs relating to both killers and survivors. There are a few notable changes other than that, though. The Raccoon City Police Station has been re-enabled for custom matches, but the RPD Badge offering has been temporarily disabled. The developer is also aware of performance issues that may be affecting some platforms. Here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 5.0.1.

Dead by Daylight Update 5.0.1 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that could cause The Nemesis’s tentacle to flicker when quickly cancelling the Tentacle Strike charge. Fixed an issue that prevented The Nemesis from interrupting survivors who are unlocking a supply case. Fixed an issue that could cause the perk Bite the Bullet to stay active after being healed by two Survivors that have this perk at the same time. Fixed an issue that could cause an incorrect walking animation to play for The Nemesis when in Spectator Mode in a Custom Game. Fixed an issue that caused the “Contaminate Survivor” score event to grant objective points instead of deviousness points. Fixed an issue that could cause the auras of generators to show the entity claws after the effect of the perk “Corrupt Intervention” ends. Fixed an issue that could cause The Clown’s bottles to seemingly pass through survivors from the survivor’s perspective. Fixed an issue that could cause The Clown’s bottle smoke VFX to be visible during the intro camera pan. Fixed an issue that could cause the player’s camera to briefly clip out of world as The Demogorgon when tunneling through the Upside Down from certain locations. Fixed an issue that could prevent the killer theme from playing when selecting The Shape or The Nightmare. Fixed an issue that could cause the killer to become frozen in place if a Survivor disconnects while being carried. Fixed an issue that could cause the “collect” prompt to be displayed in English rather than the correct language. Fixed an issue that could cause pallets to seemingly disappear when the user moves their camera at a certain angle. Fixed an issue that could cause the tentacle to be missing from The Nemesis’s left hand during the camera pan at the start of the trial. Fixed an issue that could cause survivors to briefly assume an a-pose animation when rescued from the Cage of Atonement. Fixed an issue that could cause an invisible collision blocking the projectiles above an asset in Gas Haven. Fixed an issue that could prevent a generator from being repaired on one side in Hawkins map. Fixed an issue that could cause a trap to clips into the roof in one of the Lampkin Lane houses. Fixed an issue that could cause a Zombie to land mid-air in the Chalet’s map. Fixed an issue that could cause a killer not being able to pick up a survivor near the Grim Pantry human cage. Fixed an issue that could cause The Hag to hide Phantasm Traps on any grounded Virus Entity. Fixed an issue that caused some new settings to not be saved properly when playing on consoles. Fixed an issue that could cause some unbreakable outfits to be breakable. Fixed an issue that caused the Onboarding menu buttons to be unresponsive when the player switches account to play the game Fixed some localized Strings not properly translated in Thai in the Onboarding menu Fixed an issue in the Store where the text indicating that a character was locked behind the new Onboarding was cut off in multiple languages. Fixed a stability performance issue by improving the memory usage on the killer Nemesis. Fixed an issue that could cause Jonathan Byer’s face to appear distorted in lower quality settings. Fixed an animation-related issue that could cause a crash in the tally screen. Fixed an issue that could allow players to load into a public match through a custom lobby. Fixed an issue that could cause Ace’s hair to become offset when he starts repairing a generator. Fixed an issue that could prevent survivors from properly aiming the flashlight while simultaneously injured, contaminated and crouching.

Audio Fixed an issue that could cause the Halloween theme to be missing when selecting The Shape in Play as Killer Fixed an issue that could cause the Nightmare laugh to be missing when selected him in the Play as Killer section Fixed an issue that could cause the Blazing Bat weapon of the Trickster to be missing its SFX

Other The Raccoon City Police Station map has been re-enabled for custom matches while we continue to investigate certain stability issues. The RPD Badge offering has been temporarily disabled. It can still be collected in blood webs but cannot be equipped for trials.

Known Issues Various performance issues. The team is still actively investigating performance issues across multiple platforms, including consoles. Thank you for your patience as we work on a fix for this!



Dead By Daylight is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Dead by Daylight forum.

- This article was updated on:June 22nd, 2021