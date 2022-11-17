Dead by Daylight x Flippin Misfits: How to Get the Exclusive Flippin Misfits Charm

Are you wondering how to get the Exclusive Flippin Misfits charm for Dead by Daylight? The Dead by Daylight team has collaborated with the Flippin Misfits team in celebration of Flippin Misfits release. Flippin Misfits is a high-intensity party brawler game with online PvP for up to four players and brought to you by the same developer as Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive. The collaboration result is an exclusive Voxel Trapper charm for use in Dead by Daylight. Here is everything you need to know about getting the exclusive Flippin Misfits charm today!

How to get the Exclusive Flippin Misfits Charm for Dead by Daylight

To claim your exclusive charm, you must first complete a few tasks. The first task is purchasing a copy of Flippin Misfits from Steam. Flippin Misfits is currently 30% off on the Steam store as of this writing. Once you have purchased Flippin Misfits, you need to link your Behaviour and Steam accounts. You can do so by following these easy instructions:

Create a Behaviour Account here: Navigate to the My Account page Select Link Account Follow the instructions to link your Behaviour account with Steam

How to Claim the Voxel Trapper Charm in Dead by Daylight

You can claim your Voxel Trapper charm once you have followed the above instructions on purchasing Flippin Misfits and linking your Behaviour and Steam accounts. Next, head to your Dead by Daylight account page and click the Claim Now button to claim your unique code. Once you have your unique code, you can use it in-game to add the charm to your Dead by Daylight inventory with these easy steps:

Launch Dead by Daylight Select the Store menu Tap the Feature tab Click on the Redeem Code button Enter your Unique Code The Voxel Trapper charm will automatically be added to your inventory

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022