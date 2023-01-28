Are you looking for Dead Space Remake’s alternate ending to be explained? Did you see the alternate ending after finding all 12 Fragment Markers when playing New Game Plus, or do you just want to know what it is without actually playing the game? Either way, the alternate ending in Dead Space provides fans with a different conclusion that aims to bridge the gap between the events of Dead Space and Dead Space 2. If you’ve never seen the original ending, don’t worry; we will give you a brief synopsis. Here is Dead Space Remake’s alternate ending explained.

Dead Space Remake’s Alternate Ending Explained

In the original ending, Isaac destroys the Hive Mind and returns to his ship. After he is free, we see him watching another recording of Nicole. As the video ends, he appears to be attacked by a mutated version of Nicole as he looks over to the co-pilot’s seat. After that, the game cuts to credits, and that’s all she wrote. In Dead Space 2, we learn that he just hallucinated Nicole attacking him, and now he is in an insane asylum.

In the alternate ending, we see the exact sequence where Isaac destroys the Hive Mind and then boards his ship. But now, this is where the alternate ending differs. Instead of Nicole attacking Isaac in a hallucination, he carries on a conversation with her. First, she asks Isaac if they are going home because there is so much work. Isaac then responds that he promises they will return soon, but he has to build a little something first. Nicole then asks him if it is for her and surprises us by approaching him from behind and putting her hand on his shoulder. Isaac then responds by saying it is a surprise, but he thinks she will like it. He then grabs her hand and looks at the camera with a smirk. After this, the camera zooms away from them, and we see the ship covered in the same symbols as the one on the Ishimura, representing the Markers.

The Markers in this ending are controlling Isaac, and he alludes to the fact that he will rebuild the Markers and unleash Necromorphs at another location. This ending fills in some logic gaps and does a better job setting up the start of Dead Space 2, where we see Isaac waking up at a hospital in the station called Sprawl, which is located on Titan. It should be no surprise that he built the Markers here and created a new Necromorphs invasion. However, does the secret ending mean we will get a Dead Space 2 Remake, or did EA want to include the ending they thought they should have used in the first place? Only time will tell.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023