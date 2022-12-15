Destiny 2: Best Cookies to Farm for Gifts In Return

The Dawning has arrived in Destiny 2 and players are rushing to get as many of the seasonal weapons as possible. The Dawning is the perfect event to farm not only weapons but also plenty of crafting materials due to the drops you get from Gifts in Return. These gifts are given to players when they hand cookies to NPCs across the game.

Since the rewards for the gifts are things players always need, many players are looking for the best way to farm up the Gifts in Return. Let’s go over the best way to quickly farm Gifts in Return in Destiny 2.

How to Quickly Farm Gifts in Return in Destiny 2

Since the way you get Gifts in Return during the Dawning is by handing in cookies, we need to look for the easiest cookies to farm up. The first step to easily making cookies is to fully complete the Dawning questline so you have a masterworked oven.

By having a masterworked oven, you will be able to spend less Essence of Dawning on each cookie you make. This can save you a lot of time since the Essence of Dawning is the hardest part to farm. Once you do manage to have a masterworked oven, you will need to figure out a spot where you can easily farm enemies to get their Dawning ingredients.

Each faction of enemies drops its own ingredient and can be used in many different kinds of cookies. In previous years, the best spot to farm up ingredients was the Thrallway checkpoint in the Shattered Throne dungeon. However, this spot has been nerfed since the thrall no longer counts as kills toward anything kill-related, including getting drops.

There are some new spots that have been discovered that offer a similar amount of ads to easily farm. The first is called the new Thrallway and is in the King’s Fall raid. You can find this spot in the maze section after you defeat the Warpriest. In this maze, there are spots where thrall will infinitely spawn and can be farmed quite easily for ingredients. The thrall will respawn almost instantly but will not always drop ingredients.

If you don’t want to go through the first few encounters of a raid there is another spot you can use that is much easier to access. This spot is the beginning of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. You will need to have the dungeon pass or the 30th Anniversary pack to get into this dungeon, but once you have it you just need to enter it to get to the spot.

The first encounter of the dungeon has you killing Hive to get engrams to enter the loot cave. Since you need to kill a lot of Hive for this, the spawn rates are quite high and any Hive you kill here has a chance to give you ingredients. Simply sit outside the cave like the good old Destiny 1 days and farm the Hive to your heart’s content, just this time for ingredients and not exotics.

No matter which of these spots you choose to use, you will want to also make sure you are using the Starfarer 7M ship. This ship has a special effect that only activates during the Dawning which will cause it randomly gives you Dawning Spirit whenever you collect other ingredients. This won’t really help with making cookies but it will allow you to quickly max out the buffs from Eva that you can get.

Just make sure to take advantage of this and all the other perks of the Dawning event before it goes away on January 3.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022