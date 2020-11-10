Destiny 2: Beyond Light is nearly here, and Bungie has given us a sneak peek of the patch notes for the new update before it goes live for everyone. A number of changes have been made to all aspects of the game, which is fitting considering this is the major expansion for this year. Character creation has received some slight tweaks, the UI and menus have been altered to reflect the new darkness theme of the expansion, and some balancing changes have been made for the Crucible. Here’s everything new with Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Patch Notes

The full list of patch notes will be available once the expansion officially releases, but Bungie has shared a preview of what to expect in the most recent TWAB post.

Crucible

Trials of Osiris Trials of Osiris Power level requirement increased to 1210. Added ADEPT weapons and weapon mods to Flawless chest rewards. Additional information here.

Maps Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on Altar of Flame. Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on Exodus Blue. Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on Cauldron.



Player Identity

Login screens now have a dark background.

Updated the full-screen menus to have a dark background style.

Player waypoints now display Season Rank, HUD waypoints.

Added toggle functionality to the character screen, allowing the player to make a choice between Light and Dark subclasses. Character screen visuals updated depending on player choice between Light and Dark.



Character Creation

Changed selection from “Male” & “Female” to “Masculine” & “Feminine.”

Guardian head and hair models have been replaced with improved versions. Several color swatches have been changed to better represent the applied color. Player’s previous head selections are still used.



Misc

Fixed a bug that prevented online friends from showing up in the roster on Stadia for players with more than 100 friends.

Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented players from earning progress on bounties when joining an activity in progress.

This most notably impacted Iron Banner bounties and could cause players to have their Artifact Power bonus enabled during Iron Banner matches.

Sandbox

Traveler’s Chosen Reduced muzzle flash intensity.

Point of the Stag Increased Point of the Stag’s Max Power Level to 1310.

Divinity Fixed a bug that prevented some weapons from dealing precision damage to the Divinity cage (e.g. Eriana’s Vow).

Hunter Dodge Increased Hunter’s Dodge cooldown by a few seconds. (E.g. Tier 4, old cooldown: 22 sec. New cooldown: 26 sec.)

Anti-Champion Mods Anti-barrier rounds will now penetrate Taken Phalanx shields. All Anti-Champion mods have been shifted to armor, rather than taking a weapon mod slot. Orbs of Light have been changed to Orbs of Power as they can now be consumed by Light and Dark subclasses.



The full list of patch notes will be released once the update releases. We’ll update this article once the full list of patch notes is out. Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be released on November 10 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. If you want to know when you can start playing, check out our list of Destiny 2: Beyond Light release times to know the earliest time you can log in.