Destiny 2 Fioritura-59 God Roll: Best Perks for PVE and PVP

The Fioritura-59 is a brand new sidearm that’s been introduced in the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Now that sidearms are in meta especially in the Crucible, it’s only natural that you would want to get your hands on this sidearm in the game.

To get the Fioritura-59 in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, you will have to open up rank-up packages from different vendors present in the game. You’ll also come across this weapon from random world drops.

Fioritura-59 God Rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2 Season of The Seraph

Sidearms have different utilities in different activities. While they’re not that sought after in PvE activities, sidearms have found quite some fan following in PvP activities. These are the rolls that you need to look out for in the game.

PvE God Rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+5 Recoil, +10 Handling) / Corkscrew Rifling ( +5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling)

Light Magazine (+ 5 Range, +10 Reload Speed) / Flared Magazine (+15 Reload Speed, +5 Stability) Basic Trait 1: Pugilist (Final blows with this weapon generate melee energy. Dealing melee damage increases weapon handling for a brief period of time.)

When it comes to this weapon, if you’re using this in PvE activities, it pairs really well with melee builds. Especially if you’ve received a weapon with the Swashbuckler and Pugilist rolls, it fits very well with every melee build in the game.

PvP God Rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+5 Recoil, +10 Handling) / Corkscrew Rifling ( +5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling)

High Calibre Rounds (+ 5 Range) / Flared Magazine (+15 Reload Speed, +5 Stability) Basic Trait 1: Pugilist (Final blows with this weapon generate melee energy. Dealing melee damage increases weapon handling for a brief period of time.)

In PvP activities, this weapon performs well with melee builds as well. Although landing a melee kill might be slightly difficult in the game, the other perks on this weapon grant it increased range so that’ll help you pick off enemies from quite a distance.

That brings us to the end of the god roll guide for the Fioritura-59 in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. With the Dawning event active, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle. Moreover, if you’re interested in baking, here are some cookies that you can bake in Destiny 2. Finally, here are the locations for all the Devilish Recordings in the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022