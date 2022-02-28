Destiny 2: How to Get Ascendant Alloy in The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has been released and players have been flocking to the experience in order to enjoy everything that the latest expansion has to offer for the world of Destiny 2. With a vast array of brand-new content, there is something for everyone in the latest DLC. A particular aspect that has been similar is farming for those all-important resources, one such resource is Ascendant Alloy. This guide article will take you through the process of how to get Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2 and what it can be utilized for.

How To Get Ascendant Alloy In Destiny 2

Firstly, it should be noted that Ascendant Alloy itself is an exotic material and has just been introduced with The Witch Queen expansion. There are various ways to obtain the resource. The recommended way to get the resource is by obtaining it from the weekly campaign missions in The Witch Queen Offensives and from The Throne World. However, another way is to either get them from Banshee-44 or the Cryptarch.

However, the ‘Wellspring’ can also allow the player a chance to get the resource and in terms of getting them from Banshee-44, you will have to reach reputation level 16 with them. As for the Cryptarch, you can one for 400 legendary shards but only one per account per week.

What Ascendant Alloy Is For

Ascendant Alloy can be utilized in a few ways. It can be used to craft exotic weapons such as the ‘Osteo Striga Catalyst’, and the ‘Osteo Striga’. However, one of the main ways you will be utilizing the alloy is likely to be enhancing perks for your various ‘Shaped’ weapons.

This will allow you to have even more powerful weapons throughout the experience!

Will you be obtaining Ascendant Alloy in Destiny 2 this month?

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.