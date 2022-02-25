Destiny 2 Witch Queen: How to Start Altar of Reflections Catalyst Quest

Destiny 2 has received another massive expansion, this time with a story involving the The Witch Queen Savathun, a very imposing foe.

However, sometimes the hardest part of the game isn’t fighting against the many foes that it throws against you, but finding out how to progress, which holds up your process through the game. Following this handy guide, we’ll teach you how to surpass the wit of the Witch Queen and how to activate the Altar of Reflection Catalyst quest!

Altar Of Reflection Catalyst – Shadows Are Key

As you’re making your way through the Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2, you’ll come across the quest for the Altar of Reflection: Catalyst. When activating this puzzle, you’ll be granted with… nothing. You’ll see some symbols appear, casting an eerie green glow upon the walls, but beyond that, no door, nothing to guide you on your way.

To continue with this quest, you’ll need to proceed a few steps further into the area and track down the Green Sigil and get it to line up. While this sounds like a very easy thing to accomplish, you have more than one Sigil to find, and not all of them will work. As you line things up, some players have noted to jump to get it to activate, as it may need the extra height of your jump to get things to register properly.

Once the symbol has lined up, it will disappear, and show you the door to continue through your adventure. Much like Noah stated in our guide for Odd One Out, you’ll find yourself needing to decipher and solve some puzzles involving lines of Hive Text, arranged in 8 columns. You’ll need to find 3 columns of incorrect Hive Text that do not belong and shoot them, causing you to go on a wild chase to find and destroy them in the world itself.

Once this is done, you can continue through to destroy the Lucent Archivists, and continue through the new expansion.

It is as simple as that for the first half of this puzzle, however, the second half may be a bit more of a challenge, as the Hive Text does change for every player. After getting back into the swing of things, take some time to explore the world in search of treasures, or find yourself some heavy firepower to make the challenge swing a bit more in your favor.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.