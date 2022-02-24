Destiny 2 Witch Queen: How to Get Neutral Element

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has introduced many new elements to the game. One of those elements is a material called Neutral Element. This is the primary ingredient for the new crafting mechanic in the game. You will need a lot of it and it can be hard to come by. Here is how to get and use Neutral Element in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Neutral Element is a new material in Destiny 2 that came with The Witch Queen crafting system. While crafting your first Glaive will be available to everyone who plays, only people who purchase The Witch Queen expansion will be able to utilize all that crafting has to offer.

Neutral Element is one of the most common materials needed for crafting. To shape a weapon, you will need Resonant Alloy. To equip weapon perks, you will need Neutral Element. The starting cost for weapon perks is 75 Neutral Element but it can go up to 2,000 per perk. The best way to get more of it is to complete the crafting quests that The Relic gives you and to Attune Deepsight Resonance weapons.

Deepsight Resonance weapons will become available to collect from enemies during “The Investigation” quest and on. There are two to three Deepsight Resonance weapons per weapon type that need to be unlocked in the game including the Exotic Glaives. You will know when you get one because they have a red border around their weapon icon. In order to unlock a weapon, or gain its weapon pattern, you need to Attune the Deepsight Resonance weapons.

Each one requires the same thing: use it in battle and you’ll complete it’s Attunement. Once a Deepsight Resonance weapons has finished it’s Attunement, you will be able to craft that weapon for The Relic and you will gain 200 Neutral Element and 12 Ruinous Element or Mutable Element. Be sure to check on which element you need when deciding between Ruinous and Mutable. Good luck out there Guardians!

That is everything you need to know about Neutral Element in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. With the new update, there are so many new additions to enjoy like quests, Region Chests, Lost Sectors, and more. If you found this guide helpful, check out our other guides on our Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guides page.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.