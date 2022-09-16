Destiny 2 Out of Bounds God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Every season, the weapons dropped by each activity rotate around in Destiny 2 and this season the crucible is dropping some pretty good weapons. One of the weapons that you will want to pick up for yourself is the Out of Bounds SMG. Out of Bounds is an all-around solid SMG for Destiny 2 PvP, offering solid recoil control which allows it to challenge auto rifles at medium ranges. Before we go over the god-roll of Out of Bounds that you will be looking for, let’s go over its basic stats in Destiny 2:

Impact: 15

15 Range: 32

32 Stability: 43

43 Handling: 67

67 Reload Speed: 28



28 Rounds Per Minute: 900



900 Magazine: 36

Out of Bounds PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Having a solid SMG for PvE content is never a bad idea. Since Out of Bounds is an Arc SMG it will work well with the new Arc 3.0 rework, which makes it worth picking up. For the first perk collum, you will be looking to pick up either Demolitionist or Subsistence. Demolitionists will generate grenade energy for every kill you get with this weapon, which can pair well with Adrenaline Junkie. This allows you to constantly spam grenades which will in turn boost your weapon damage. Subsistence partially reloads your magazine for each kill you get. This leads to you being able to clean out ads without needing to stop and reload.

For your second perk collum, you will want to pick up either Golden Tricorn or Adrenaline Junkie. Golden Tricorn will provide you bonus damage on a kill, if you get a grenade or melee kill during the duration of this buff it will increase the damage bonus. You would only want to take Adrenaline Junkie if you pick Demolitionist in the first perk collum. Adrenaline Junkie gives you bonus damage on weapon kills up to five stacks. Getting a grenade kill will instantly give you max stacks.

For the muzzle mod, you will want to pick either Fluted Barrel or Smallbore. Fluted Barrel provides extra stability and a large boost to handling, while Smallbore provides a small boost to stability and range. For the magazine mod, you will want to get either an Extended Mag or Appended Mag. Extended mag works better with Subsistence as it gives you a larger magazine bonus at the cost of reload speed. Appended magazine provides a smaller boost to magazine size but without the loss of reload speed.

Out of Bounds PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Since you acquire Out of Bounds from playing Crucible matches, it makes sense that this SMG would work well in PvP. The wide variety of perks available for Out of Bounds allows it to be built for a few different situations. For a longer range buold you will want to pick up Dynamic Sway Reduction and Rangefinder for your perks. Sway Reduction will reduce the recoil as you continuously fire the SMG and Rangefinder improves the range when you ADS with Out of Bounds. You can combine this with Hammer-Forged Rifling and High-Caliber Rounds to push the range even further.

For a close-range build of Out of Bounds, you will want to pick up Moving Target and Kill Clip. Moving Target will give you increased movement speed while aiming as well as increase aim assist. Kill Clip will give you improved damage when you reload after a kill. For your muzzle, you will want Arrowhead Brake which provides an increase in handling. for the magazine, you will want Flared Magwell for the increase to reload speed which will help you activate Kill Clip. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.