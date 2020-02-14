Season of Dawn Ritual Weapons Guide
With Season 9 set to close on March 9th, many Guardians are scrambling to obtain the Destiny 2 Ritual Weapons that form three components of the Season of Dawn Badge: the Buzzard, the Komodo-4FR, and the Python Ritual Weapon. While these Masterwork-optional Ritual Weapons are not set to disappear anytime soon, Destiny 2 players have been rushing to procure them before the season’s end because of their contribution to the Season of Dawn Badge, one of the main elements of the highly sought-after Savior Title. And unlike these Ritual Weapons, the Dawn Seal Savior Title will in fact be inaccessible once Season 9 has concluded. Whatever your reason for wanting these weapons, though, this guide is here to help.
Buzzard – Legendary Kinetic Sidearm
How to Get the Buzzard
- Speak to Zavala, Commander of the Vanguard, in the Tower.
- Pick up the quest, Anything That Moves, which requires:
- 400 kills with a Sidearm
- 50 kills while airborne with a Sidearm
- 10,000 points earned all while in a Vanguard Strike
- Recommendations for efficiency:
- Use a Solar Sidearm (best for Molten Glory Vanguard quest)
- Only run the Nightfall Prestige Playlist to efficiently gain points
Perks of the Buzzard – Curated Roll
- Adaptive Frame (Exotic Intrinsic)
- Extended Barrel (Legendary Barrel)
- Alloy Magazine (Legendary Magazine)
- Outlaw / Fourth Time’s the Charm (Legendary Traits)
- Osmosis / Swashbuckler (Legendary Traits)
Komodo-4FR – Legendary Solar Linear Fusion Rifle
How to Get the Komodo-4FR
- Speak to Lord Shaxx, Crucible Handler, in the Tower.
- Pick up the quest, Heart of the Dragon, which requires:
- 125 final blows with a Linear Fusion Rifle
- 15 precision final blows with a Linear Fusion Rifle
- Achievement of a Glory rank of “Heroic” in Crucible matches
- Recommendations for efficiency:
- Use the Arbalest if you have it (Kinetic LFRs don’t require Heavy Ammo)
- If no Arbalest, any Linear Fusion Rifle will do, but it’ll take longer
Perks of the Komodo-4FR – Curated Roll
- Precision Frame (Exotic Intrinsic)
- Polygonal Rifling (Legendary Barrel)
- Accelerated Coils (Legendary Battery)
- No Distractions / Moving Target (Legendary Traits)
- Eye of the Storm / Box Breathing (Legendary Traits)
Python – Legendary Void Shotgun
How to Get the Python
- Speak to the Drifter, Gambit Host, in the Tower.
- Pick up the quest, Get Closer, which requires:
- 500 final blows with a Shotgun
- 150 precision final blows with a Shotgun
- Achievement of an Infamy rank of “Heroic” in Crucible matches
- Recommendations for efficiency:
- If available, use Tractor Cannon with Kinetic or Energy Shotgun
- Killing a Guardian with a Shotgun awards not just 1, but 10 points
Perks of the Python – Curated Roll
- Aggressive Frame (Exotic Intrinsic)
- Smallbore (Legendary Barrel)
- Extended Mag (Legendary Magazine)
- Overflow / Feeding Frenzy (Legendary Traits)
- Shield Disorient / One-Two Punch (Legendary Traits)