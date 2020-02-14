Season of Dawn Ritual Weapons Guide

With Season 9 set to close on March 9th, many Guardians are scrambling to obtain the Destiny 2 Ritual Weapons that form three components of the Season of Dawn Badge: the Buzzard, the Komodo-4FR, and the Python Ritual Weapon. While these Masterwork-optional Ritual Weapons are not set to disappear anytime soon, Destiny 2 players have been rushing to procure them before the season’s end because of their contribution to the Season of Dawn Badge, one of the main elements of the highly sought-after Savior Title. And unlike these Ritual Weapons, the Dawn Seal Savior Title will in fact be inaccessible once Season 9 has concluded. Whatever your reason for wanting these weapons, though, this guide is here to help.

Buzzard – Legendary Kinetic Sidearm

How to Get the Buzzard

Speak to Zavala, Commander of the Vanguard, in the Tower.

in the Tower. Pick up the quest, Anything That Moves , which requires: 400 kills with a Sidearm 50 kills while airborne with a Sidearm 10,000 points earned all while in a Vanguard Strike

, which requires: Recommendations for efficiency: Use a Solar Sidearm (best for Molten Glory Vanguard quest) Only run the Nightfall Prestige Playlist to efficiently gain points



Perks of the Buzzard – Curated Roll

Adaptive Frame (Exotic Intrinsic)

Extended Barrel (Legendary Barrel)

Alloy Magazine (Legendary Magazine)

Outlaw / Fourth Time’s the Charm (Legendary Traits)

Osmosis / Swashbuckler (Legendary Traits)

Komodo-4FR – Legendary Solar Linear Fusion Rifle

How to Get the Komodo-4FR

Speak to Lord Shaxx, Crucible Handler , in the Tower.

in the Tower. Pick up the quest, Heart of the Dragon , which requires: 125 final blows with a Linear Fusion Rifle 15 precision final blows with a Linear Fusion Rifle Achievement of a Glory rank of “Heroic” in Crucible matches

, which requires: Recommendations for efficiency: Use the Arbalest if you have it (Kinetic LFRs don’t require Heavy Ammo) If no Arbalest, any Linear Fusion Rifle will do, but it’ll take longer



Perks of the Komodo-4FR – Curated Roll

Precision Frame (Exotic Intrinsic)

Polygonal Rifling (Legendary Barrel)

Accelerated Coils (Legendary Battery)

No Distractions / Moving Target (Legendary Traits)

Eye of the Storm / Box Breathing (Legendary Traits)

Python – Legendary Void Shotgun

How to Get the Python

Speak to the Drifter , Gambit Host , in the Tower.

in the Tower. Pick up the quest, Get Closer , which requires: 500 final blows with a Shotgun 150 precision final blows with a Shotgun Achievement of an Infamy rank of “Heroic” in Crucible matches

, which requires: Recommendations for efficiency: If available, use Tractor Cannon with Kinetic or Energy Shotgun Killing a Guardian with a Shotgun awards not just 1, but 10 points



Perks of the Python – Curated Roll