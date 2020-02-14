A Crucial Step to Savior: the Season of Dawn Badge

The Season of Dawn Badge is the most loaded component of Destiny 2‘s Savior Title. If you’re willing to put in the work, this guide will help you earn the badge fast so you can claim the Dawn Seal’s Savior Title before the Season of Dawn ends on March 9th.

To find the Season of Dawn Badge requirements, go to the in-game Collections page. The badges are on the right side of the page. Select the one that matches the badge in the picture above. This will take you to your badge progress for each character. To earn the badge, you only need to complete each of the 24 requirements for one character.

Badge Requirements

Timeswept Shell: You will earn this in conjunction with the Global Resonance Triumph when you increase the Resonance Rank of any obelisks to 40.

No Quarter (Emblem): Complete the Crucible A Display of Power quest step, Team Spirit:
• 2000 Guardians defeated as a team
• Reach Heroic Valor Rank
• Rapidly defeat Guardians 5 times

Crucible Prestige (Shader): Complete the Crucible A Display of Power quest step, Stronger Together:
• 900 Guardians defeated as a team
• Reach Brave Valor Rank
• 5 Crucible Victories

Team Player (Emblem): Complete the Gambit Green With Envy quest step, Show Off:
• 1400 Enemies defeated
• Reach Fabled Mythic Infamy Rank (Bungie's error; previously stated "Fabled")
• 150 (team) Kill Streak

Gambit Jadestone (Shader): Complete the Gambit Green With Envy quest step, Tear It Up:
• 600 Enemies defeated
• Reach Heroic Infamy Rank
• 600 Motes banked

Tactician (Emblem): Complete the Vanguard Honor Bound quest step, Molten Glory:
• 75 Bosses defeated in Nightfall or playlist strikes
• 1,000,000 Points earned in Nightfall or playlist strikes
• 675 Enemies defeated with Solar damage

Vanguard Nightbeam (Shader): Complete the Vanguard Honor Bound quest step, Duty Driven:
• 30 Bosses defeated in Nightfall or playlist strikes
• 400,000 Points earned in Nightfall or playlist strikes
• 450 Enemies defeated with Solar damage

Complete the Vanguard quest step, : Righteous Armor (5 items, varies between characters): You will receive the Righteous Helmet, Arms, Chest, Boots, and Class Item either with the Season Pass or with Sundial runs.

You will receive the Righteous Helmet, Arms, Chest, Boots, and Class Item either with the Season Pass or with Sundial runs. Symmetry (Exotic Scout Rifle): You will receive this weapon with either the Season Pass (fastest) or at Seasonal Rank 35.

Devil's Ruin (Exotic Sidearm): Read this guide to obtain this Exotic Sidearm.

Bastion (Exotic Fusion Rifle): Read this guide to obtain this Exotic Fusion Rifle.

Komodo-4FR, Python, and Buzzard Legendary Weapons (3 items): Read this guide to obtain all three of these Season of Dawn Ritual Weapons.

Read to obtain all three of these Season of Dawn Ritual Weapons. Steelfeather Repeater, Patron of Lost Causes, Breachlight, Martyr’s Retribution, Gallant Charge, Line in the Sand (6 items): You can collect each of these weapons after Sundial runs or through Timelost Weapon Bounties via the obelisks.

Once you complete these, head on over to the Destiny 2 Savior Title Guide, if you haven’t already, to complete your pursuit for Savior.